Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $135.40

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ENTG opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $14,237,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Entegris by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

