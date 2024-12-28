Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YBGJ stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yubo International Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

