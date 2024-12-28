Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Price Performance
YBGJ stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yubo International Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
About Yubo International Biotech
