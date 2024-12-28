Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $56.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.07.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.58.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
