e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $171.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ELF opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

