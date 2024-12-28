Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 300.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Worldline has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

