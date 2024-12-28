The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $36.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 334,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.5% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

