Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $4.28

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.51. agilon health has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,007.32. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 17,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

