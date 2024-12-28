Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Expands By 462.5%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 17.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.26.
About Yerbaé Brands
