Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Expands By 462.5%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

About Yerbaé Brands

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

