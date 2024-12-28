Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
WTHVF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About Westhaven Gold
