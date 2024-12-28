Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

WTHVF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.