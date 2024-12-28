Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $145.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Glaukos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

