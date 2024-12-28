ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Read More

