NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $259.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.50.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $174.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 10.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,547,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.