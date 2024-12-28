NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $259.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.50.
NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 10.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,547,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
