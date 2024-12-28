Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Volex Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
