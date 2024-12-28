Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 7,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALYA. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Alithya Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30. The firm has a market cap of C$146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.

