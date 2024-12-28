Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.03. 20,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 75,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Volcon Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.