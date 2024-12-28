Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Zeon Price Performance

Zeon stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Zeon has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

