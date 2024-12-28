ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

ClimateRock Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $150,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the third quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClimateRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

