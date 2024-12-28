Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 458.70 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 458.70 ($5.77). Approximately 16,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.71).

Literacy Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 495.12. The firm has a market cap of £276.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,349.12 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

