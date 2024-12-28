Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 191.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

