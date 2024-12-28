ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in December

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 2,277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,400.0 days.

ZTE Stock Up 46.5 %

ZTCOF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

