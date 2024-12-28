ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in December

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 2,277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,400.0 days.
ZTE Stock Up 46.5 %
ZTCOF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
About ZTE
