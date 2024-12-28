iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 13,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 17,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Get iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.53% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.