i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. 502,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 986,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAU has been the subject of several research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.95.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 285,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.