Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Zalando stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

