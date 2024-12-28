LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on YAHOY
LY Stock Up 1.1 %
LY Company Profile
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LY
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.