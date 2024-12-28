LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

LY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. LY has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

