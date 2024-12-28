Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,331,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 30,561,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,300.5 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.82.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Solar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.