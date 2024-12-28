Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,331,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 30,561,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,300.5 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

