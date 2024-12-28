Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90. 143,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 383,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC grew its position in Imperial Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 237,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Imperial Petroleum by 28.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

