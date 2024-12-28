Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Shares Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.20. 9,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 18.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

