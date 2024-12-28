Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.79.
About Wynn Macau
