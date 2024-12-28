Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.