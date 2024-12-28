Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 10,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JTKWY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

