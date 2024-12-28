Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 46,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.08.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

