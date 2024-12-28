Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.36). 718,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 973,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.35).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 903.33.

Ithaca Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ithaca Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23,333.33%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

