B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.85. 24,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 29,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.