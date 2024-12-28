Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $7.05 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth about $408,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

