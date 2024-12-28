Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. Maximus has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Maximus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Maximus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
