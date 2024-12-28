Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 2.5 %

PKE stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 147.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

