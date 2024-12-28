Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TWI
Titan International Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.