Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Shares of TWI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $436.92 million, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

