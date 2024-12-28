StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NAK opened at $0.57 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $306.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

