StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $135.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 10.04%.
Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.