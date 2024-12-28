American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.9 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.