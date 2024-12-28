American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.9 %
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.