EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Life360 and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Life360 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 1 6 1 3.00 EVERTEC 1 1 2 0 2.25

Life360 presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life360 is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% EVERTEC 10.20% 33.01% 8.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life360 and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Life360 and EVERTEC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $342.92 million 9.17 -$28.17 million N/A N/A EVERTEC $823.71 million 2.68 $79.72 million $1.28 27.16

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Life360.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Life360 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.