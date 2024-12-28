Financial Comparison: TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) & Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -4.28 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.55 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -649.03% -281.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eliem Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.96%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Eliem Therapeutics.

Summary

TransCode Therapeutics beats Eliem Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

