Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 743.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Insiders have bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

