Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 743.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,092.73.

In other news, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.