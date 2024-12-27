Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

