POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Still a Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Separately, Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
In other POET Technologies news, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total value of C$173,712.50. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$36,219.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
