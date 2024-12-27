Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) were down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Vistry Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.