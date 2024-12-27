Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). Approximately 2,340,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,015,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

