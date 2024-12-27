POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 18.1% – Time to Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTK
POET Technologies Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at POET Technologies
In other news, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$36,219.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.