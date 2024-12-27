Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.