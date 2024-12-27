Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 743.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.73.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Insiders bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.